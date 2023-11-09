Q3 2023 Prophase Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman and CEO



Thank you, Nick, and thank you, everybody, for joining. I'm actually really excited to have this call today because we are at an inflection point in the company -- that we're going through an inflection point in our company over the last couple of quarters, and over the next couple of quarters. But I am tickled pink with how well things are going in our development stage subsidiaries.



With that said, I want to start with the forward looking statement. Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the company's Safe Harbor language. During this presentation, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategies, plans, objectives, and initiatives, and underlying assumptions.



While we believe that