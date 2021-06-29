Purple Innovation Inc Investor and Analyst Day Transcript

Jun 29, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Brendon Frey - ICR, LLC - MD



Good afternoon. Welcome to the Purple Innovation investor and analyst session. I'm Brendan Frey with ICR. We're going to begin today's event with some remarks from management regarding the recent update in the second quarter, after which, we'll open it up for questions. Then we're going to move to the presentation. And again, after which, we'll open up the event to questions. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I'll turn it over to Joe Megibow.



Joseph B. Megibow - Purple Innovation, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our session today. This has been long in coming, and we are thrilled to be able to finally present our longer-term view on our business and strategy as well as we'll take a few minutes, as we said, to discuss some of the recent events at the beginning of the call.



