Q3 2021 Purple Innovation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Purple Innovation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Cody McAlester of ICR. Please go ahead.



Cody McAlester -



Thank you for joining Purple Innovation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Purple's website at www.purple.com. I would like to remind you that certain statements we will make in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Purple Innovation's judgment and analysis only as of today, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting the company's business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the