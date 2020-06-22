Jun 22, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Hans Vitzthum - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Good afternoon, and welcome to the ProQR Expert Perspectives Call on Usher Syndrome. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the ProQR website at the conclusion of the event.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to your host, Dr. Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer at ProQR. Aniz, the floor is yours.



Aniz Girach - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. - Chief Medical Officer



Thanks, Hans, and a very warm welcome to everyone who's joining us today. My name is Aniz Girach. I'm the Chief Medical Officer for ProQR. I'm an ophthalmologist by training also. And my background is that I've spent the last 25 years working in the industry, working for big companies as well as smaller companies and biotech and start-ups as well as having the pleasure of -- and the honor of having worked on a number of ophthalmic approvals in the past. I've also had the opportunity to work on biologics as well as small molecules, and then more recently with my last job, with gene therapy as