ProQR Therapeutics NV Axiomer RNA Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT

Sarah Cue Kiely - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone. I am Sarah Kiely, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ProQR. We are very pleased to share with you today an update on our Axiomer RNA editing platform technology, following the recent partnership announcement with Eli Lilly and Company.



Briefly, some logistics. This webcast can be accessed under the Events section of our website at www.proqr.com, and will be available for replay later today. The slides for the webcast can be downloaded from the webcast player or directly from our website.



I would also