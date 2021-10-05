Oct 05, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Keay Nakae - Chardan Capital Markets LLC - Analyst



I'd like to introduce our next guest from ProQR Therapeutics, Chief Financial Officer, Smital Shah. The format for this session is a 25-minute fireside chat. (Operator Instructions). With that, Smital, welcome. Thanks for joining us again this year.



Questions and Answers:

- Chardan Capital Markets LLC - AnalystAnd to start, can you please provide a couple of minutes of introductory comments about the state of the business for ProQR, summarizing your differentiated approach, and what's been achieved in 2021 year to date?- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. - Chief Business and Financial OfficerYes, absolutely. First of all, thank you, Keay, for having us and thank you to Chardan for inviting us again to a very productive conference. I really appreciate that. I also, before I start, want to point people to our website and our forward-looking statements. Also, do take a look when you get the chance.I think to your question on the state of