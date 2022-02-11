Feb 11, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT
Sarah Cue Kiely - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone. I'm Sarah Kiely, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ProQR. Today, we issued a press release summarizing the top line results from the Phase II/III Illuminate trial, sepofarsen and CEP290 mediated LCA10. The press release can be found on our website at www.proqr.com.
With me today are Daniel de Boer, our Founder and CEO; and Dr. Aniz Girach, our Chief Medical Officer. Following their prepared remarks, Smital Shah, our Chief Business and Financial Officer, will join Daniel and Aniz for a Q&A session.
In order to include your question on today's call, we request that you dial into the telephone numbers provided in the press release. During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements. There are risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in ProQR, which are described in detail in our SEC filings.
I will now hand the call over to Daniel
