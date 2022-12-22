Dec 22, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call. I am Sarah Kiely, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ProQR. Today, we were very pleased to announce, along with Lilly, the expansion of our partnership. This press release can be found on our website at www.proqr.com.



During today's call, we will provide an overview of the partnership expansion as well as review our broader strategy with our Axiomer RNA editing technology platform. We will also share some highlights from our recent Axiomer presentation at TIDES Europe.



On Slide 2, you'll find the agenda for the call and today's speakers. With me from the