Q1 2023 Peraso Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

James W. Sullivan - Peraso Inc. - CFO



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Peraso's first Quarter 2023 financial results. I'm Jim Sullivan, CFO of Peraso and joining me today is Ron Glibbery, our CEO.



Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a press release and released Form 8-K, which was filed with the SEC. The press release and Form 8-K are available on Peraso's website at www.perasoinc.com under the Investor Relations section. There is also a slide presentation that we will be using in conjunction with today's call that may be accessed through the webcast link on the Investor Relations website.



As a reminder, comments made during today's