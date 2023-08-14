Q2 2023 Peraso Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Peraso Inc.'s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Monday, August 14, 2023.



I would now like to turn the call over to the host for today's program, Mr. Jim Sullivan. Please go ahead.



James W. Sullivan - Peraso Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining today's conference call to discuss Peraso's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. I'm Jim Sullivan, CFO of Peraso. And joining me today is Ron Glibbery, our CEO.



Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release and related Form 8-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release and Form 8-K are available on Peraso's website at www.perasoinc.com under the Investor Relations section. There is also a slide presentation that we will be using in conjunction with today's call that may be accessed through the webcast link on the IR website.



As a