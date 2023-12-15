Peraso Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 15, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Ron Glibbery Peraso Inc.-CEO&Co-Founder



Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Peraso. I'm Ron Glibbery, Chief Executive Officer of Peraso. It is 08:00 AM Pacific time and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I hereby call the annual meeting to order.



The annual meeting has been called for the following purposes. One, to elect the directors for the ensuing year. Two, to ratify the appointment of Weinberg & Company, P.A. as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.



Three, to approve an amendment of our restated certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of our common stock to a ratio between 1 for 10 and 1 for 70 to be determined by the Board of Directors without reducing the authorized number of shares of our common stock to be affected at the sole discretion of the Board at any time within one year of the date of the annual meeting without further approval or authorization of our shareholders.



Four, to