Presto Automation Inc at ThinkEquity Conference Transcript

Good morning, everyone, welcome to ThinkEquity. I have the pleasure of introducing Xavier, CEO of Presto. He'll be introducing his company today. I'm Nikki Frazier, Centri Business Consulting Senior Business Relationship Manager. We do accounting advice usually (inaudible) Take it away.



Thank you. Everybody can hear me? Good. Well good morning. So today, I'm going to be presenting to you Presto. We are a restaurant automation company. We use AI for our solutions and I'm going to walk you through what we do, our customers, our technology, and then I'll have a few closing statements.



All right. So we're going to be talking about four things this morning. First of all, the industry we play in our customers, their challenges. We're going to talk about our solutions, then the market opportunity as a whole and then we'll dive into into our customers.



So if you look at the QSR space and the casual dining space as a whole there's about 330,000