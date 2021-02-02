Feb 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ellen Rose - Prothena Corporation plc - Head of Communications



Prothena's investor conference call to review the announcement regarding birtamimab and the confirmatory Phase III AFFIRM-AL study in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis.



On today's call, Dr. Gene Kinney, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide introductory remarks about birtamimab and the series of activities that has led to initiating the AFFIRM-AL study. Dr. Wagner Zago, our Chief Scientific Officer, will speak about the underlying