May 19, 2021 / 12:35PM GMT
Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets,RBC Biotechnology Research - Managing Director
Hi, my name is Kennen MacKay, and I am pleased to kick off our next session with Prothena. From Prothena, we have Dr. Gene Kinney, the Chief Executive Officer as well as Tran Nguyen, the Chief Financial Officer. Gene, Tran, thanks so much for joining us this morning.
Gene Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President and CEO, Director
Well, thanks for having us, Kennen. Appreciate being here.
Tran Nguyen - Prothena Corporation plc - COO and CFO
Absolutely, thanks, Kennen.
Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets,RBC Biotechnology Research - Managing Director
So I'd love to dive into the resurgence of not only amyloid but also Birtamimab and AL Amyloidosis. But before we jump in, just given the recent ADP meeting and the fact that yourselves and a huge portion of the team at Prothena are some of the world's experts on Alzheimer's, and maybe we can just start there. I'd love to hear your takeaways on
Prothena Corporation PLC at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
