May 19, 2021 / 12:35PM GMT

Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets,RBC Biotechnology Research - Managing Director



Hi, my name is Kennen MacKay, and I am pleased to kick off our next session with Prothena. From Prothena, we have Dr. Gene Kinney, the Chief Executive Officer as well as Tran Nguyen, the Chief Financial Officer. Gene, Tran, thanks so much for joining us this morning.



Gene Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President and CEO, Director



Well, thanks for having us, Kennen. Appreciate being here.



Tran Nguyen - Prothena Corporation plc - COO and CFO



Absolutely, thanks, Kennen.



Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets,RBC Biotechnology Research - Managing Director



So I'd love to dive into the resurgence of not only amyloid but also Birtamimab and AL Amyloidosis. But before we jump in, just given the recent ADP meeting and the fact that yourselves and a huge portion of the team at Prothena are some of the world's experts on Alzheimer's, and maybe we can just start there. I'd love to hear your takeaways on