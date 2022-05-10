May 10, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



And welcome to the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. We are continuing our sessions with our next presenting company, Prothena. It's my pleasure to have sitting next to me Gene Kinney as well as [Suzanne Lentzsch.] I'll let you guys introduce yourselves and for your titles and then maybe Gene after that, you can give us a 2-minute overview of the company, and we can go into Q&A on some topics.



Gene G. Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director



Sounds great. Thank you. And [Suzanne,] you want to start?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Yes, sure. Thank you, Tazeen for having us. [Suzanne Lentzsch,] Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations.



Gene G. Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director



Hi, everyone, I'm Gene Kinney, CEO of Prothena. And thank you very much for having us today. It's always great to be here.



