May 10, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst
And welcome to the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. We are continuing our sessions with our next presenting company, Prothena. It's my pleasure to have sitting next to me Gene Kinney as well as [Suzanne Lentzsch.] I'll let you guys introduce yourselves and for your titles and then maybe Gene after that, you can give us a 2-minute overview of the company, and we can go into Q&A on some topics.
Gene G. Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director
Sounds great. Thank you. And [Suzanne,] you want to start?
Unidentified Company Representative -
Yes, sure. Thank you, Tazeen for having us. [Suzanne Lentzsch,] Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations.
Gene G. Kinney - Prothena Corporation plc - President, CEO & Director
Hi, everyone, I'm Gene Kinney, CEO of Prothena. And thank you very much for having us today. It's always great to be here.
Prothena Corporation PLC at Bank of America Healthcare Conference Transcript
May 10, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...