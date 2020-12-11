PureTech Health PLC R&D Day Transcript

Dec 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Allison Mead Talbot - PureTech Health plc - Head of Communications & IR



Good morning. I'm Allison Mead Talbot, Head of Communication at PureTech, and I'd like to thank you all for joining us for PureTech's inaugural R&D Day. This first one is virtual, but we look forward to hosting you all in person next time.



During today's event, you will hear from leading experts as they share their clinical perspectives and insights into therapeutic opportunities and lymphatic disorders, fibrotic and inflammatory conditions and immuno-oncology. PureTech team members will also take a deep dive into our Wholly Owned Pipeline, in addition to discussing new and important drivers of our future growth. We will have a Q&A session following each key opinion leader presentation, and PureTech's management team will take questions at the end of the event. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, during today's event, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements reflect PureTech's current expectations regarding future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding