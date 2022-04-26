Full Year 2021 PureTech Health PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Kana Nakajima DeLuca -



Thank you for joining us today for PureTech's 2021 Annual Results Webcast. Our annual report was made available this morning, portions of which will also be filed with our Form 20-F today. This information is available on the Investors portion of our website at puretechhealth.com.



PureTech is led by a proven and seasoned management team with significant experience in discovering and developing important new medicines, delivering them to market and maximizing shareholder value.



Today, I'm pleased to be joined by the senior team, including Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Bharatt Chowrira, President and Chief Business Legal and Operating Officer; George Farmer, Chief Financial Officer;