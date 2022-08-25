Half Year 2022 PureTech Health PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the PureTech Health 2022 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Allison Mead Talbot, Head of Communications. Thank you, Allison. You may now begin.



Allison Mead Talbot - PureTech Health plc - Head of Communications & IR



Thank you for joining us today for PureTech's 2022 Half Year Results Webcast. The press release and report we issued earlier this morning, along with the slides, can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at puretechhealth.com. Our half-year report will be filed with the SEC today.



PureTech is led by a proven and seasoned management team with significant experience in discovering and developing important new medicines, delivering them to market, and maximizing shareholder value.



Today, I'm pleased to be joined by the senior team, including Daphne Zohar, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer; Bharatt Chowrira, President and Chief Business, Legal and