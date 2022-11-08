Nov 08, 2022 / 08:50PM GMT
Andrew E. Singer - Credit Suisse Group AG - MD of Healthcare Investment Banking Division
All right. Welcome, everyone, to the 31st Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference. For those of you joining by Zoom and otherwise, welcome. Pleased to be joined here today with PureTech. We have Bharatt, who is the President; and Julie who's the Chief Medical Officer. And this will be a fireside chat format. So we'll be having an interactive discussion about the company. So welcome.
Bharatt M. Chowrira - PureTech Health plc - President, Secretary, Chief Business Finance & Operating Officer and Executive Director
Thank you.
Julie Krop - PureTech Health plc - Chief Medical Officer
Thank you.
Andrew E. Singer - Credit Suisse Group AG - MD of Healthcare Investment Banking Division
So let me just first start by asking you to briefly introduce yourselves and then give us perhaps a 3- to 5-minute overview of the company, if you will, and then we'll dive into questions.
