Nov 29, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Jim Horvath - Piper Sandler - Analyst



Hi, everyone. My name is Jim Horvath, and I'm one of Piper Sandler's healthcare sales specialist. I'm delighted to have PureTech company here today. We have two members of their management team. The President, Bharatt Chowrira; and their Chief Medical Officer, Julie Krop.



I'll call your attention to the Safe Harbor statements and the fact that Piper has a banking relationship with PureTech, and then I'll turn it over to Bharatt for some opening remarks.



Bharatt Chowrira - PureTech Health PLC - President, Chief Business Officer, CFO, and COO



Thank you, Jim, and the Piper team for inviting us to present here today, and I welcome everyone who is here as well as those listening in via webcast. Good afternoon. Before I get started, I wanted to remind everyone regarding potentially forward-looking statements that may be made during this presentation and the fireside chat, and we refer you to the SEC and other regulatory filings for the latest updates.



So PureTech, we are a biopharmaceutical company based in