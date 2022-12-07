PureTech Health PLC Medical Research Update Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Robert Ang - Vor Biopharma Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you for joining our presentation, which we are proud to present the first clinical data from our clinical trial study patients with acute myeloid leukemia. I will point you to a disclaimer slide that you'll be able to read at your leisure on our website.



We will kick off with our founder, Siddhartha Mukherjee, who will be telling you a bit about how Vor was founded. We'll then be joined by Eyal Attar, who is our Chief Medical Officer, who will provide an overview of the VBP101 clinical trial. And the results will be presented by an investigator Brenda Cooper, who will be talking through results of our very first patients treated with VOR33, also known as trem-cel. We will