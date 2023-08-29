Half Year 2023 PureTech Health PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Allison Mead Talbot - PureTech Health plc - Head of Communications & IR



Thank you for joining us today for PureTech's 2023 Half Year Results Webcast. Our half year report is made available this morning and will also be filed with the SEC today. This information is available on the Investors portion of our website at puretechhealth.com. PureTech is led by a proven and seasoned management team with significant experience in discovering and developing important new medicines, delivering them to market and maximizing shareholder value.



Today, I'm pleased to be joined by the senior team, including today's presenter, Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Bharatt Chowrira, President. Following the presentation, we will be joined by Eric