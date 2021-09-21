Sep 21, 2021 / 01:05PM GMT

Kevin DeGeeter - Oppenheimer & Co. - Analyst



Alright. I want to thank everyone for joining us this morning. The next presenting company, Portage Biotech, really a company we're very excited about. Presenting will be the company's CEO, Ian Walters. Ian, over to you.



Ian Walters - Portage Biotech Inc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Kevin, I really appreciate the opportunity to introduce Portage to everybody today. Good morning. For those of you not familiar, we are an immuno-oncology company and our goal really is to try to advance the field, get more patients into response and with a good quality of life at the same time.



So the Company really was started by a bunch of pioneers in the space. Many of us were at BMS and developed the leading drugs in this area. We are not a discovery company. We work and partner with other entrepreneurs and small biotechs and academics to access interesting technologies, technologies that we take over the development of. And we have built an efficient model to accelerate these products into the clinic and to human