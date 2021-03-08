Mar 08, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Priority Technology Holdings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker today, Mr. Chris Kettmann. You may begin your conference.



Chris Kettmann -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority Technology Holdings; Mike Vollkommer, Chief Financial Officer; and Sanj Goyle, CEO of Finxera.



Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements as defined in the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, many of