Q4 2022 Perella Weinberg Partners Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Taylor Reinhardt - Perella Weinberg Partners - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me today are Peter Weinberg, Founding Partner and Chairman; Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Barancik, Chief Financial Officer.



A replay of this call will be available through the investor's page of the company's website approximately two hours following the conclusion of this live broadcast through February 16, 2023. For those who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, February 9, 2023, and have not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.



