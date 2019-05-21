May 21, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2019. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Additionally, a live webcast of today's conference call and an accompanying presentation is available on Pyxis Tankers website, which is www.pyxistankers.com, that's P-Y-X-I-S-T-A-N-K-E-R-S dot com.
Hosting the call today is Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer. I would like to now introduce Pyxis Tankers' Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Valentis. Please go ahead, sir.
Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3 months results ended March 31, 2019.
Before starting, please let me draw your attention to some important legal notifications on Slide 2 that we recommend you read including our presentation today which will include forward
Q1 2019 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 21, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...