Q1 2019 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3 months results ended March 31, 2019.



Before starting, please let me draw your attention to some important legal notifications on Slide 2 that we recommend you read including our presentation today which will include forward