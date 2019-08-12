Q2 2019 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter 2019. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Additionally, a live webcast of today's conference call and an accompanying presentation is available on the Pyxis Tankers website, which is www.P-Y-X-I-S-T-A-N-K-E-R-S.com.



Hosting the call today is Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer. I'd now like to introduce Pyxis Tankers' Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Valentis. Please go ahead, sir.



Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3 months' results ended June 30, 2019. Before starting, please let me draw your attention to some important legal notifications on Slide 2 that we recommend you read, including our presentation today, which will include forward-looking statements. Thank you.



Turning to