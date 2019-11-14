Q3 2019 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer.



Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3-month results ended September 30, 2019.



Before starting, please let me draw your attention to some important legal notifications on Slide 2 that we recommend you read, including our presentation today, which will include forward-looking statements. Thank you.