Q1 2020 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3 months results ended March 31, 2020. I hope you're all listening to this presentation from a safe place, and you and your loved ones have not been affected by this terrible pandemic, which we