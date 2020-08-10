Q2 2020 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter 2020. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Additionally, a live webcast of today's conference call and an accompanying presentation is available on Pyxis Tankers website, which is www.pyxistankers.com.



Hosting the call today is Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer. I would now like -- I would now introduce Pyxis Tankers' Chief Executive Officer, Eddie Valentis. Please go ahead, sir.



Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3 months results ended June 30, 2020. First of all, I hope you, your family, friends and colleagues are managing for the best during this pandemic. Secondly, and before starting, please let me draw your attention to some important legal notifications on Slide 2 that we recommend