Q2 2021 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for the 3 months results ended June 30, 2021.



First, I hope you, your family, friends, and colleagues are well on the way to recovery from this pandemic. While we continue to be encouraged by the expanding distribution of vaccines worldwide and its positive impact to