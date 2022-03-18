Q4 2021 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for results over the 3 months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. As we all know, the difficulties caused by COVID-19, especially the recent Omicron variant, has been displaced by the unfolding events of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Expanding global distribution of vaccines and