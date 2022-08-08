Q2 2022 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for results of the 3 months ended June 30, 2022. The Russian invasion of the Ukraine continues to take center stage, affecting global energy markets and resetting personal, economic, and strategic priorities as well as global relationships. Many countries are now battling high