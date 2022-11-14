Q3 2022 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Mr. Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer



Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call for results of the 3 months ended September 30, 2022. The impact from the Russian invasion of the Ukraine continues to take center stage, affecting global energy markets and resetting personal, economic and strategic priorities as well as global relationships. Many