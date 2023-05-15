Q1 2023 Pyxis Tankers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2023. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Additionally, a live webcast of today's conference call and an accompanying presentation is available on Pyxis Tankers' website, which is www.pyxistankers.com. Hosting the call is Mr. Eddie Valentis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Tankers; and Mr. Henry Williams, Chief Financial Officer of the company.
I would like to pass the floor over to one of your speakers today, Mr. Eddie Valentis. Please go ahead, sir.
Valentios Valentis - Pyxis Tankers Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call to review the results of the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. The recent announcement by OPEC+ to cut its members' crude oil production by 1.65 million barrels starting this month has now joined the Russian invasion of the Ukraine as the focal points affecting global energy markets.
