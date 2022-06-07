Jun 07, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Mark Marcon. I follow human capital technology and solutions for Baird. Our next presenting company is Paycor. Paycor is a cloud-based provider of payroll and HCM solutions with a focus on 10 to 1,000 employees. In terms of the platform, it's evolved over the years, really started geographically out of Cincinnati, Ohio, expanded into the Midwest and the Southeast, grew very nicely. But the growth trajectory has really picked up with the introduction of a new management team that's been put in place to really make it a national player.



With us today, we're very pleased to have Raul Villar, the CEO. Raul joined the company back in 2019 as CEO and was appointed as a director on the Board in January of 2021. Previously, Raul served as the CEO at AdvancedMD. That was from 2015 to 2019. And then I've known of him for a long period of time because he was previously a named executive officer over at ADP and had a very successful career over there.



