Mar 07, 2023 / 04:35PM GMT

Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



Everyone, we're going to get started. My name is Brian Peterson. I'm part of the application software team here at Raymond James. Very happy to have Paycor with us today. Adam Ante, CFO; and Rachel White from the Investor Relations department.



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research AssociateSo Adam, maybe just to get started, I think there's some people in the room that may be newer to Paycor. So maybe just a high-level overview, and then we'll kind of get into a fireside chat from there.- Paycor HCM, Inc. - CFOYes. Sounds great. We are a modern HCM cloud-based provider. And we're focused, of course, on HCM payroll that includes talent attraction, talent retention, talent management and the whole payroll suite that wraps around that as well. We've been around for about 30 years, but we've been