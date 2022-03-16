PolyPid Ltd at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Day 2 of Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Balaji Prasad. I lead the specialty pharmaceuticals coverage for Barclays. And to kick start our spec pharma track for the day, we have with us a very interesting company, PolyPid, Phase III biopharma company with an interesting lipid polymer matrix for localized delivery. So from the management side, we have with us Dikla Czaczkes, EVP and CFO and also CEO designate. So congratulations, Dikla.



Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad - PolyPid Ltd. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you.



Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



And we have Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer. And in the audience, we also have Jacob Harel, the Chairman of PolyPid, so welcome, everyone.



So Dikla, why don't we start with a few opening comments from your side. And we also hit a nice milestone recently. So a few opening comments from your side, we can have a