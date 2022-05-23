May 23, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you all for joining us today with the PolyPid management team to discuss the interim analysis recommendation of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, or DSMB, regarding PolyPid's Phase III SHIELD I trial of D-PLEX100. Joining me on the call today will be Amir Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer; and Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In addition, Ori Warshavsky, the Chief Operating Officer of PolyPid's U.S. operations, will be available during the Q&A session. Earlier today, the company issued a press release with the details of the DSMB's interim analysis recommendation that will be reviewed in greater detail during today's call.



A copy of that press release is available in the Investor's section of the company's website, www.polypid.com. I'd like to remind you that on this call, the management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For example, management is making