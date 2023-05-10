Q1 2023 PolyPid Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Brian Ritchie - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you all for participating in PolyPid's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today will be Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid; Jonny Missulawin, PolyPid's Chief Financial Officer; and Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer.



Earlier today, PolyPid released financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023.