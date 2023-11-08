Q3 2023 PolyPid Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Brian Ritchie - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - IR



Thank you all for participating in PolyPid, third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today, will be Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Execuive Officer of PolyPid, Jonny Missulawin, PolyPid, Chief Financial Officer, and Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer of PolyPid.



Earlier today, PolyPid released financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available in the investors section on the company's website www.polypid.com.



I'd like to remind you that on this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meeting of the Federal Securities Laws. For example, management is making forward-looking statements when it discusses recruitment of additional patients into SHIELD II, total recruitment time into the study and the timing of the top line results there from.



Its intention to conduct an unblinded interim analysis once a total of approximately 400 patients complete their 30