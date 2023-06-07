Pyxis Oncology Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Eun Yang - Jefferies - Analyst



Presenting from Pyxis is Lara Sullivan, CEO of the company. And then at the end of the presentation, we'll have a Q&A for remaining five minutes or so. Thank you. Lara?



Lara Sullivan - Pyxis Oncology, Inc. - President & CEO



All right. Thank you. Thanks, Eun. Let me just make sure I know how this thing works. Yes. Okay, terrific.



We appreciate the opportunity to be here and to participate in the Jeffries Healthcare Conference today. As Eun mentioned, my name is Lara Sullivan. I'm the CEO of Pyxis Oncology. Joining me today are Pam Connealy, our CFO and COO; Jan Pinkas, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Xiaodong Yang, Founder and CEO of Apexigen.



Please note, today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review these, which are available on our website.



Oops. Okay.



So Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing next-generation therapeutics to address difficult-to-treat tumors. We are a multi-modality, multi-asset clinical-stage company currently focused on