Q4 2018 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Papa John's Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Coke, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. You may begin.
Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - VP of IR & Strategy
Thank you, Victor. Good afternoon. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Steve Ritchie; our CFO, Joe Smith; and Mike Nettles, our Chief Operating and Growth Officer. Steve and Joe will have comments about our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, Steve, Joe and Mike will be available for Q&A.
Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our
