Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Papa John's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Steve Coke, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. Mr. Coke, you may now begin.
Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - VP of IR & Strategy Planning
Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Steve Ritchie; and our CFO, Joe Smith. Steve and Joe will have comments about our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, Steve and Joe will be joined by Mike Nettles, our Chief Operating and Growth Officer, for Q&A.
Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and
Q2 2019 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...