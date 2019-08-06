Q2 2019 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Papa John's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Steve Coke, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. Mr. Coke, you may now begin.



Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - VP of IR & Strategy Planning



Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Steve Ritchie; and our CFO, Joe Smith. Steve and Joe will have comments about our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, Steve and Joe will be joined by Mike Nettles, our Chief Operating and Growth Officer, for Q&A.



Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and