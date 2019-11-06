Q3 2019 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Papa John's Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Steve Coke, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.



Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - VP of IR & Strategy Planning



Thank you, Michel. Good morning. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Rob Lynch; and our CFO, Joe Smith. Rob and Joe will have comments about our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, both will be available for Q&A. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our SEC filings. Please refer to our earnings release and the Investor Relations section of our website for a