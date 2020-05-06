May 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to Papa John's First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Steve Coke, Interim Principal Financial and Accounting Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - Interim Principal Financial & Accounting Officer and VP of IR & Strategy Planning
Thank you. Good morning. Joining me on the call today is President and CEO, Rob Lynch. Rob and I will have comments about our business and provide our financial update. After the prepared remarks, both of us will be available for Q&A. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk
Q1 2020 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
