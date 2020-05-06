Q1 2020 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Steven R. Coke - Papa John's International - Inc. - Interim Principal Financial & Accounting Officer and VP of IR & Strategy Planning



Thank you. Good morning. Joining me on the call today is President and CEO, Rob Lynch. Rob and I will have comments about our business and provide our financial update. After the prepared remarks, both of us will be available for Q&A. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk