May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Papa John's First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chris Collins, Vice President of Treasury and Tax. Please go ahead.
Christopher Collins - Papa John's International - Inc. - VP, Treasury & Tax
Thank you. Good morning. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Rob Lynch; and CFO, Ann Gugino. Rob and Ann will comment on our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, both will be available for Q&A.
Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our SEC filings. Please refer to our earnings release and the Investor
Q1 2022 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...