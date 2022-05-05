Q1 2022 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Christopher Collins - Papa John's International - Inc. - VP, Treasury & Tax



Thank you. Good morning. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Rob Lynch; and CFO, Ann Gugino. Rob and Ann will comment on our business and provide a financial update. After the prepared remarks, both will be available for Q&A.



Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements involving risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our SEC filings. Please refer to our earnings release and the Investor