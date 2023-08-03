Q2 2023 Papa John's International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Stacy Frole - Papa John's International - Inc. - VP of IR



On the call this morning are Rob Lynch, our President and CEO; Ravi Thanawala, our new Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Collins, who previously served as our Interim Principal Financial and Accounting Officer.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements