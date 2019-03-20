Q4 2018 360 Finance Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the 360 Finance Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to George Shao, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



George Shao - 360 Finance, Inc. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to 360 Finance's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call -- Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were issued earlier today, and were posted online. So joining me today on the call are Mr. Jun Xu, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Haisheng Wu, our President and; Mr. Jiang Wu, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Yan Zheng, our Vice President. We will start the call with our prepared remarks and conclude with Q&A session.



Before we continue, I will refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussing of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings