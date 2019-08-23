Q2 2019 360 Finance Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the conference call entitled 360 Finance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Li of 360 Finance. Please go ahead.



Matthew Li - 360 Finance, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website.



Joining me today on the call are Mr. Haisheng Wu, our CEO and Director; Mr. Alex Wu, our CFO; and Mr. Yan Zheng, our Vice President.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind you of the company's safe harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. Except for any historical information, the material discussed on this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward